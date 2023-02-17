Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

PSX stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

