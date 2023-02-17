Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.