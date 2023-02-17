Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

