Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $266,929.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,197,236 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.