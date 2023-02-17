Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $25.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

