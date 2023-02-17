ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 683.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMDV opened at $65.52 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

