Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.63 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

