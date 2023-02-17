PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Financial Survey

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67% GigaMedia -71.26% -8.22% -7.55%

Volatility and Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 3.92 $56.60 million $0.78 21.67 GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.88 -$3.42 million ($0.37) -3.86

This table compares PubMatic and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PubMatic and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 5 0 2.63 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 39.79%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

PubMatic beats GigaMedia on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

