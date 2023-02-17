Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Retail Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

