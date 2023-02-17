Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

