Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

