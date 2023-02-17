Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lowered by Analyst

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Inotiv Price Performance

NOTV stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

