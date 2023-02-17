Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Raised by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 74.23%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.