Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Shares of PEG opened at $61.77 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

