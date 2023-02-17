Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

