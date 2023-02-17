Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 224 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 128.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 648.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 43.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,365. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

