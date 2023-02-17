Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 5,422 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 160,747 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

