Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.