Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

