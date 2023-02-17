Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.82 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.