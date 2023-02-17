Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $228,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 266.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

