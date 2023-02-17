Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $237,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Booking by 121.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $6,027,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 6,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,493.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,009.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,676.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

