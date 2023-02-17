Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 139,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

