Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Price Performance

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

