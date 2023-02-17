Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $24,437,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,989,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 862,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 567,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

