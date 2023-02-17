Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

