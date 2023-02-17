Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 746 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,235,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

