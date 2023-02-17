Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,140,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on E shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ENI from €14.10 ($15.16) to €15.80 ($16.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

About ENI

E stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

