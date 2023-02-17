Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

