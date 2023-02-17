Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $158.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

