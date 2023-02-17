Raymond James Comments on Dye & Durham Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

DND opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.23. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.62 and a 12-month high of C$31.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.