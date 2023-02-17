Raymond James Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $141.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $138.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

