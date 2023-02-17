RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $225.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.57.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $235.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.78. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

