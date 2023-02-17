Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

