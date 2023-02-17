Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after buying an additional 595,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $64.60 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

