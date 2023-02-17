RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $2,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 529,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

