Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.14.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $198.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,053,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

