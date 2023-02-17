Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.14.
RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.
Repligen Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RGEN opened at $198.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
