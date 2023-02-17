Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tyra Biosciences and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

84.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($1.26) -10.67 Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 449.27 -$20.02 million ($1.13) -3.94

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -18.38% -17.92% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -121.95% -50.38%

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Tyra Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

