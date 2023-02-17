Reviewing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Navigator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navigator $403.58 million 2.56 -$30.96 million ($0.05) -267.55

OceanPal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navigator.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Navigator -0.72% 4.00% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 3 0 3.00

Navigator has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than OceanPal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigator beats OceanPal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

