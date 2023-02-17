Reviewing Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart Share Global and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 168.24%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Smart Share Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smart Share Global and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -14.40% -14.31% -10.19% Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.60 -$19.55 million ($0.26) -4.92 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Wag! Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Smart Share Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

