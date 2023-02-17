Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 5.23 -$23.38 million ($0.90) -6.58 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.61 $374.20 million $2.88 9.76

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -55.25% -58.91% -23.25% Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Arteris and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Arteris has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arteris and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arteris presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 149.16%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

Sumco beats Arteris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

