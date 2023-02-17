Reviewing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Exagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.88 million 497.25 -$79.41 million ($4.22) -7.79 Exagen $48.30 million 0.86 -$26.85 million ($2.27) -1.12

Profitability

Exagen has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -6,009.30% -109.29% -45.34% Exagen -82.81% -55.31% -34.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Exagen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.73%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 277.95%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exagen beats Viridian Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody and associated vasculitis; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

