RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $101.59 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

