RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

