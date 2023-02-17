RFG Advisory LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $350.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average is $280.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $402.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

