RFG Advisory LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $408.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $525.90.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.