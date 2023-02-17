RFG Advisory LLC Has $771,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

