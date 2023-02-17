RFG Advisory LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

