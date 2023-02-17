RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

