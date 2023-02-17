RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after buying an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

